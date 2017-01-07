Man confesses of roommates’ fatal stabbing

KUWAIT: Detectives managed to identify and arrest the murderer of an Egyptian man who was earlier rushed to Adan Hospital by his roommates with a fatal stab wound, the Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) relations and media security department said. Security sources said one of the two roommates, who had claimed that he arrived home with the injury, confessed to stabbing him over some old disputes. The second roommate was also arrested as an accomplice and for withholding information from the police.

Environmental violations

The Interior Ministry’s Undersecretary Lt Gen Suleiman Al-Fahd ordered the environment police to be very strict in dealing with environmental violations such as dumping construction waste in residential areas or in those under construction. Fahd also pointed out that according to article 133 of law 42/2014, amended by law number 99/2015, “those who dump any kind of waste in non-designated locations or dumpsters will be fined KD 50-500”.

No injuries

A vehicle burst into flames along Fahaheel Expressway, said security sources, noting that firemen rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire without any casualties. An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun