Man claims he was assaulted by debtors

KUWAIT: Jahra detectives are investigating the claims of a Jordanian man who said that he was detained for 20 hours, beaten and forced to sign five debt receipts stating that he received $100,652 in cash that he had loaned to his attackers. The man submitted a medical report with his complaint. In his statements to police, the complainant said that two people, Kuwaiti and Egyptian, detained and beat him then forced him to sign five statements acknowledging that he received his money. He said that the suspects took his passport but gave it to his country’s embassy on the same day.

Cigarettes smuggling

Customs officers at the Nuwaiseeb land border outlet foiled a driver’s attempt to smuggle a large quantity of cigarettes to a neighboring country, Al-Anbaa reported. The suspect’s vehicle was sent to the Customs General Department’s headquarters. Officers found 65 cardboard boxes of various brands of cigarettes inside the car, while passengers are allowed to carry two boxes only. The cigarettes were found hidden in the tires.

Drug possession

Jahra police arrested a citizen with drugs at a check point in Waha. The suspect attempted to escape when asked for his ID, but was stopped and was discovered to be driving in an abnormal condition. He was sent to the Drug Control General Department (DCGD). Meanwhile, Ahmadi police arrested an Asian man with possession of four liquor bottles in Mangaf.

Fugitives arrested

Farwaniya police arrested two citizens over several cases, in addition to a Pakistani man who entered Kuwait illegally to escape sentences in a neighboring country. Farwaniya patrolmen first stopped a citizen who was arrested after an identity check revealed that he was wanted on kidnapping, impersonating police and theft charges. He was sent to the criminal investigations department. Meanwhile, a female citizen was found wanted to serve a two-year jail sentence on a drug-related case. The Pakistani man was caught in Farwaniya, and police did not find any IDs on him, put found a paper with him showing that is sentenced to eight years in jail in Saudi Arabia and wanted for a SR 127,000 debt.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies