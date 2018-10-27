Man claims he killed brother while under the influence of drugs

KUWAIT: A Syrian man who killed his brother in Saad Al-Abdullah turned himself in to police, while investigations revealed that he was under the influence of drugs when he committed his crime. Police responded earlier to a call about a murder, and found a 27-year-old Syrian man dead. His father told police that his other son killed his brother following a fight, then escaped. Two knives were found at the scene. The body was recovered by the coroner. Detectives working on the case found the suspect had turned himself in to the criminal sentences implementation department in Sulaibiya. He said he was not aware of what he was doing at the time because he was under the influence of drugs. He will be sent to concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun