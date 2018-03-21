Man arrested with 125 liquor bottles in Subhan

KUWAIT: An Asian man was arrested in Subhan with possession of 112 homebrewed liquor bottles and 13 imported ones. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Swindling

A Kuwaiti woman accused a Lebanese man of swindling her out of KD 4,500 by promising to remodel her restaurant in Salhiya. The woman said that she met the man and agreed with him to decorate her Italian restaurant and paid him the deposit. The woman could not reach him four days later and his phone was switched off.

Under the influence

A citizen and a Saudi were found under the influence of drugs when stopped in Oyoun in Jahra. The two resisted arrest and hurled insults at police. They were taken to Taima police station, where it was discovered the citizen is wanted over a KD 36,000 debt. Both were sent to the Drugs Control General Department.

Fight

Hawally police broke up a fight between three citizens in Nugra, and one of them was injured in the arm. Police responded to a call and were able to control the fighters. The injured man was taken to hospital and the other two to the police station. The two said they had financial dispute with the injured man and did not want to settle it.

Inmates fight

A security source said a bedoon serving a 10-year jail sentence was involved in a fight with a Nepalese inmate. The bedoon suffered a swollen face and a broken left index finger. The case was referred to the prosecution.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies