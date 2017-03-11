Man arrested in Saudi after smuggling drugs from Kuwait

KUWAIT: Saudi highway patrol officers arrested an Egyptian accountant working in Kuwait with 32,000 illicit pills he smuggled from Nuwaiseeb land exit border into Saudi Arabia. Security sources noted that the suspect also had SR 250,000 and KD 420 in cash. Security sources noted that the suspect was found to have a criminal record in smuggling and that he was already on trial in an earlier smuggling case.

Theft

A citizen filed a complaint against his housemaid, accusing her of stealing KD 1,120 in cash from the house. Security sources said the citizen took the maid to the police station, where she was detained pending further investigations. Separately, a citizen filed a complaint against a Syrian beautician working at a salon he owned of stealing all the salon’s contents including tools, air conditioners and furniture. In another case, drivers of seven trucks loaded with bricks reported that they found that unidentified robbers had stolen their contents after they left them parked in an open yard in Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh, said security sources. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Drugs

Two citizens were arrested at a checkpoint in a camping area after they went out looking for a restaurant after abusing drugs in a camp. Security sources said on finding the suspects were under the influence of drugs, policemen checked on them and found that one of them was wanted. Separately, two bedoons were arrested in Jahra with drugs, stolen sheep and camping gear.

Mugging

A citizen reported that while jogging in Mishref, someone stopped him and demanded his money. On refusing, the suspect punched him, breaking his nose. He then stole his mobile phone and some cash he had on him.

Graffiti

State security detectives are currently in pursuit of an unknown person who sprayed abusive graffiti on a wall in Rumaithiya, said security sources, noting that the words slandered the government.

Insult

A Kuwaiti doctor at a Hawally clinic filed a case against a female citizen accusing her of insulting a public servant on duty. The doctor explained that the woman barged into his examination room, shouting at him and blaming him for taking too long with a patient. The doctor added that the woman did not like being told to wait for her turn and to respect other patients’ privacy. A case was filed and the woman is being summoned.

Injuries

A 9-year-old Kuwaiti child sustained a hand injury and burns when a fire cracker exploded in his hands in Kabd.

Fraud

A citizen reported that someone who pretended to be examining his vehicle before purchasing it drove away with it, leaving his old vehicle behind. The man added that he waited for the suspect for two hours but he did not return. A fraud case was filed. – Translated from the Arabic press