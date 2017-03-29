Man arrested for nurses recruitment scam

KUWAIT: An Indian national has been arrested for his involvement in a high profile nursing recruitment scam involving Kuwait. The man, who had fled to Abu Dhabi, was arrested at the Nedumbassery airport upon his return to India.

Originally from Kottayam, the man allegedly used his firm to charge nurses interested in working in Kuwait around KD 9,000 each for a job here – thousands more than what is allowed by law in India. The recruitment agency was reported to have recruited around 1,000 nurses in 2014-2015. He was alleged to have been working with Indian government officials to overcharge the nurses and is now facing criminal charges.