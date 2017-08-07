Man arrested with drugs in Ahmadi home

KUWAIT: Drugs Control General Department arrested a citizen with seven kilograms of marijuana. Tips were received about the man trading in drugs, so investigations were conducted and he was arrested in his Ahmadi home. He confessed the drugs belonged to him and he traded in it.

Traffic

The traffic department carried out several traffic campaigns in all governorates from July 23 till July 29, resulting in issuing 32,555 citations, impounding 1,052 vehicles and two motorbikes and arresting 64 persons, while five expats were sent for deportation for driving without a license.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun