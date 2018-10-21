Man arrested after stabbing his mother; causing four-way accident

KUWAIT: A citizen who stabbed his mother and kicked her out of their house was arrested following a marathon chase that ended with a four-way traffic accident. Police received a call from the victim, so they responded along with paramedics as the suspect fled. The injured woman was taken to Amiri Hospital. Hours later, police spotted the suspect but he ignored their calls to pull over and drove recklessly, causing the traffic accident which left several people injured. He was arrested and faces legal action.

Wanted citizens

Concerned authorities are working on bringing wanted Kuwaitis back to Kuwait, especially those who face final sentences and must serve it, Al-Rai reported yesterday quoting informed sources. The sources said there is “a judicial and security coordination to make procedural arrangements to arrest wanted people and inform Interpol of their names.” They said several citizens who were sentenced in the case of storming the National Assembly have gone to Turkey and settled there, including Musallam Al-Barrak, Faisal Al-Mislem, Mubarak Al-Waalan, Salem Al-Namlan and MPs Jamaan Al-Harbash and Waleed Al-Tabtabaei. The sources said the coming weeks will see important developments, especially after secret communications between Kuwait, British and Turkish authorities, resulting in positive signs in this regard.

Youth attacked

Umm Al-Haiman police station investigator ordered the detention of three youngsters for questioning, after a fourth was able to escape. A security source said an accident took place between a citizen in his 50s and a youth, and both were asked to go to the police station for formalities. The source said policemen were surprised by three men entering the station and beating the youth, prompting policemen to break up the attack.

Cigarette butts

The Environment Public Authority issued a citation to the chairman of a sports club after officers went in to check on smokers but did not find them, although they found cigarette butts. So a citation was issued and the fine may reach KD 1,000.

Companies’ law

Recent statistics showed that around 630 companies had violated the companies’ law by failure to submit their financial information within the deadline set by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), said informed sources, noting that the number is likely to increase. Notably, according to article 11 of the trade licenses law, MoCI has the right to cancel a license when the company gets liquidated upon the licensee’s request, if the company does not practice any activity for six months without informing the ministry, if the license is not renewed within a year of expiry, if it is proved that the license was issued using fake documents, if the licensee violates license conditions, health conditions, sells foul food items or if the license is subleased.

Integrated study

Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and State Minister for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh said the most notable recommendation by the board of directors of the Arab Labor Organization which held a meeting in Kuwait recently is conducting an integrated study to link graduates with market needs. She said Kuwait gives this issue special attention and it was included in the development projects of the development plan, Al-Anbaa reported yesterday.

By A Saleh and Agencies