Man admits to stabbing wife dead after argument

KUWAIT: Investigations revealed that a woman who was found dead in Khaitan on June 11, 2017 was stabbed to death by her own husband who had been hiding in Jahra ever since he committed his crime. Police arrested the man in an ambush at his hideout, the Interior Ministry announced in a statement released Saturday night. The suspect told police that what started as an argument with his wife escalated into a fight which saw him grab a kitchen knife and stab her three times. He was sent to the concerned authorities to face charges.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun