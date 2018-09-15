Maintenance license for European planes re-activated

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways announced recently receiving a decision from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to re-activate its maintenance license for European aircrafts, which was suspended by the agency since last April 19th.”The decision to lift the suspension came after an inspection tour conducted by EASA on the main maintenance base at Kuwait International Airport and a number of external stations where the company performs aircraft maintenance services,” Yosif Al-Jassem, Kuwait Airways Chairman, said in a statement.

Jassem added that the inspection tour conducted by EASA officials affirmed on Kuwait Airways’ commitment to implementing laws and decisions in regulating aircraft maintenance procedures and maintaining its safety. Jassem also pointed out that all procedures, records of the company, its employees, and equipment were under scrutiny by the inspection agency.

Jassem noted that the decision to lift the suspension in less than five months indicates the dedication of Kuwait Airways employees in their service, which would enable the company to maintain a high-ranking position, excellence, and its commitment to safety of its procedures. Jassem stressed importance on Kuwait Airways keenness to implement all international maintenance requirements and safety of aircrafts, as well as keeping pace with the latest procedures to ensure the safety of aircrafts and operations.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Airways announced that passenger seats’ booking on its flights from Rafic Al-Hariri Airport (Beirut International Airport) to Kuwait International Airport reached 95 percent in August compared to 82 percent same month last year. Abdullah Al-Huwailah, the airline’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a press statement that the rates were 82 percent in July against 70 percent in July 2017. As to the flights with Egypt and Turkey, the proportion soared to 100 percent, As with Jordan, it stood at 80 percent. Kuwait Airways organizes 11 flights per week between Kuwait and Lebanon, he said, adding that the passengers’ booking would remain high next week. – KUNA