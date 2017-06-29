Mail handlers on strike

KUWAIT: The employees handling the mail boxes at Salmiya Post Office went on strike yesterday over unpaid salaries.

According to the director of the post office, the employees decided to go on strike because they didn’t receive their salaries for the past three months.

Although the post offices in Kuwait are run by the government, under the Ministry of Communications, some mail services are done by private companies.

Kuwait Times reported earlier this year the bad situation of the post office, which affects its services.

By Nawara Fattahova