Maids’ trafficking network busted, 15 runaways detained

KUWAIT: Residency detectives recently arrested a gang running a fake domestic helpers office that had been trading in absconding laborers and offering them work on daily basis in violation of the law. Detectives raided the office and found 15 laborers from various nationalities who confessed to running away from their sponsors. Detectives also discovered that some of them had expired residency visas while others were already wanted on other cases.

Suicide

A Bangladeshi man committed suicide at Naseem walking track, according to investigations. Police found the body, which was recovered by forensics. Investigations are underway.

Robbery

An Indian man was kidnapped and robbed by a person who impersonate a police detective. The victim’s friend told Fintas police that an imposter searched the victim, forced himself into his car and took his civil ID and mobile phone. The thief forced the victim out of the car in Qusoor before escaping. Separately, an Indian man told Abu Hulaifa police that he was robbed of KD 20 and an iPhone 6 Plus in Mangaf.

Suspects arrested

Detectives arrested two youth; a Kuwaiti and a bedoon, at a checkpoint for possession of sharp objects and drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were interrogated regarding their links with forced robberies, and victims may be called in for identification. One of the men was also found wanted on a debt.

Property damage

Ahmadi prosecutor accused a 23-year-old Kuwaiti of damaging state property, and several traffic citations were issued against him. The man who was in an abnormal condition collided with two patrol cars while driving, causing the damage.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies