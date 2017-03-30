Maid’s 7-floor fall filmed

KUWAIT: A maid fell from the 7th floor of her sponsor’s apartment in Sabah Al-Salem after hanging from a window and begging for help. The maid’s employer filmed her holding onto the window and then falling to the corrugated roof of a laundry below. Unconfirmed reports say that the maid was attempting suicide.

At least one lawyer, Fawzia Al-Sabah announced that she will file a complaint with the public prosecutor against the maid’s employer, who was standing next to the woman filming her hanging on by her fingers to the window ledge but did not grab her hand or try to prevent her fall.

The maid survived the fall but suffered multiple fractures. She was rushed to Adan hospital.