Maid injured in cooking gas cylinder’s explosion

KUWAIT: A domestic helper was injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a Mubarak Al-Abdullah house yesterday. Firefighters from the Mishref fire station reported to the scene in response to an emergency call, and managed to put out the blaze. Paramedics took the injured woman to hospital. Meanwhile, firefighters from the Salmiya and Bidaa fire stations dealt with a blaze that broke out in a restaurant’s chimney yesterday, Kuwait Fire Services Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement. No injuries were reported in the case. Separately, firemen from Um Al-Haiman and Abdullah Port fire stations rushed to fight a fire reported on the first floor of a house. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported. Investigations were opened in each case to determine the circumstances behind them.

Negligence

A bedoon who was detained at Adan police station was able to leave the station briefly before returning, leading to an investigation of the station’s officers, who were charged with negligence. The bedoon, accused of car thefts, was able to escape before he was placed in the detention cell. He then returned after a short time with his father. The bedoon denied being a “car thief”, saying his Iranian girlfriend “deserves luxury” and he committed the eight thefts just to show off to her. He adding he told her he was a car dealer, so he had to change cars every time he met her. He said he used the cars he stole for a few days, then abandoned them in an open area. A security source said many of the cars were stolen after their owners left the engine running. Detectives were able to determine the suspect’s identity and he was arrested in front of his house while driving a stolen car.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies