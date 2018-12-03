Maid hospitalized, children hurt in Oyoun house fire

KUWAIT: A domestic helper was hospitalized in a critical condition while two children were treated from smoke inhalation following a fire reported in a house in Al-Oyoun yesterday. Firefighters arrived to the scene five minutes after the fire was reported at 11:00 am. They found out that workers had already rescued the victims after the maid reportedly asked for their help from the window of their third floor apartment. The two children were treated onsite, while the domestic helper was taken to Jahra Hospital where she was admitted inside the intensive care unit. A case was filed to investigate the cause of the fire.

4,882 settlement

The Interior Ministry’s relations and security information department said 4,882 settlement orders were recorded in November related to minor traffic accidents – 1,272 were issued in the Capital security department, 1,401 in Hawally, 447 in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, 613 in Ahmadi, 837 in Farwaniya and 312 in Jahra.

Fire drill

The firefighting sector at Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) carried out a mock drill about a fire in a 30-storey building under construction yesterday. In the scenario, the fire was on the 25th floor, so rescue and evacuation teams were formed, while other teams fought the fire, which was brought under control as planned.

Duo arrested for selling pork

Ahmadi inspection department of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition arrested a man and a woman, both Asians, for selling pork to some restaurants and homes, Al-Rai reported yesterday. Department Director Saud Al-Jalal said a tip from a citizen led to coordination with the interior ministry to arrest the two with 25 kg of pork that was ready for delivery to a customer. Both were sent to concerned authorities.

Drunk couple caught

Hawally police arrested a citizen and his Egyptian girlfriend, who is in violation of the residency law, and both were intoxicated, reported Al-Rai. Policemen found an imported liquor bottle in the car along with a bag of ice and cups. Both were sent to concerned authorities.

Documents stolen

Detectives are looking for a thief who broke into a Pakistani man’s apartment and stole important documents belonging to the company he works for. The man found the door of his apartment was broken and discovered the theft, then lodged a complaint at the police station, according to an Al-Rai report.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun