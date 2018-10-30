Maid beaten to death

KUWAIT: Detectives concluded that an Ethiopian domestic helper who died at her sponsor’s house was beaten to death by her female sponsor. The case was handed to detectives who carried out investigations and found the victim was repeatedly beaten, as the bruises on her body and blood spots in the house indicated. The woman confessed to beating the victim because she was allegedly not doing her job, then closed the room’s door out of fear someone may notice the beaten woman. When she reopened the door, she found the maid dead, so she told her husband, who reported the death. Investigations are continuing. – Al-Rai