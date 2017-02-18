Maid accused of stealing KD 150,000 necklace

KUWAIT: A citizen reported that a diamond necklace worth KD 150,000 was missing from his house. Security sources said that the man accused a housemaid who had been working for him for four years of the theft. The maid strongly denied the charges during questioning. Further investigations are in progress.

Drug possession

Narcotics detectives arrested three citizens with drugs, said security sources, noting that detectives discovered that two of them are already wanted by authorities for financial claims worth KD 31,000 and KD 290,000 respectively. The sources added that the three suspects were arrested by chance, after a police patrol stopped the suspects’ vehicle to ticket them for playing songs loudly.

Embezzlement

The chairman of a co-op society’s board of directors accused an expat of embezzling KD 20,000, said security sources, noting that the suspect was arrested and is being held pending further investigations.