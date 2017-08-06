Maid absconding after stealing jewelry, watches and cash

KUWAIT: An Ethiopian domestic helper disappeared from her sponsor’s home after stealing her jewelry and watches, in addition to KD 900, according to a complaint filed at Mubarak Al-Kabeer police station. Detectives are searching to arrest her. Separately, a citizen in Salam said his domestic helper went missing and was not answering his calls. He then discovered that KD 2,000 was gone too, and accused the helper of stealing it. In a similar case, an Egyptian accused her Ethiopian domestic helper of stealing KD 180 before disappearing. She filed a complaint at Jabriya police station.

Fight

Paramedics responded to a call about a fight in Khairan between two groups of youth and rushed three of them to Adan Hospital for treatment of injuries they received, as sharp objects were used. Ahmadi police arrested several of those involved and are looking for the rest.- Translated from the Arabic press