Low temperatures expected over the weekend

KUWAIT: Low temperatures are expected over the weekend due to the northwestern wind, executive at Kuwait Meteorological Center Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said yesterday. The country has been affected recently by the seasonal low-pressure winds coming from the direction of Sudan, leading to clouds and rainfall on some areas, Al-Qarawi said. The lowest temperature recorded today was between 12-10 Celsius while the highest will reach 22 Celsius with light to moderate northwesterly to northern winds between 12-35 kph, according to Kuwait Meteorological Department. Today, the weather will be partly cloudy with wind activities causing dust and a chance of rain, said the official, adding that the maximum temperature will be between 18-15 Celsius with low temperatures between 5-8 Celsius.

Meanwhile, Al-Qarawi noted that tomorrow evening will be slightly cold with moderate to light northwestern wind between 20-45 kph, and maximum temperature between 15-20 Celsius. The lowest temperature will be between 5-7 Celsius.