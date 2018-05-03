Low pressure roils weather

KUWAIT: Seasonal Sudanese low pressure, coupled with incoming hot and humid heath waves, are currently causing unfavorable weather conditions in Kuwait. These factors have clouded the skies over the country, causing bouts of rain at times and spewing dust at others, according to the Kuwait meteorology center. The skies yesterday were forecast to remain cloudy, fully or partially, amid dust-triggering unsteady southeasterly winds (15-50 km/h), along with more rainfall.

Temperatures ranged between 34 and 37 degrees, while waves at the sea oscillated between two and six feet.

Today, Kuwait is forecast to witness some clouds and unstable northwesterly winds ranging between 8-28 km/h amid light and scattered rainfall. Tonight, the winds will be largely identical, while temperatures will be between 21-23 degrees. The winds will turn southeasterly tomorrow and temperatures will soar to 36-39 degrees. – KUNA