Local animal shelter K’S PATH announces closure

KUWAIT: Local animal welfare organization K’S PATH announced yesterday that it will be closing down as of December 2017.

In a statement sent to the media, Sheikha Fatima Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Chairperson of Kuwait Society for the Protection of Animals and Their Habitat (K’S PATH) announced the decision, noting that all the remaining animals in the K’S PATH shelter in Wafra will be either adopted out in Kuwait or rehomed abroad and that no animals would be put to death. No specific details were given for the closure or information on what will happen to the shelter in Wafra.

In the statement, Sheikha Fatima indicated that the decision “was made based on the knowledge that Kuwait’s animals and environment will be cared for by compassionate people in the community” and referenced the new animal protection and environment laws. K’S PATH has provided welfare services for thousands of animals, organized beach cleanups, provided volunteer opportunities and educational programs and initiatives to reduce feral street cat and stray dog populations.