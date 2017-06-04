Liquor factory in Jaber Al-Ahmad area raided

KUWAIT: Police raided a home brew liquor factor in Jaber Al-Ahmad area. Two men were arrested. Case papers indicate that detectives had been tipped off concerning illegal activity and after surveillance, the place was raided and detectives arrested two Asians, both of whom illegal residents. Police found 3,500 plastic bottles, 90 barrels full of liquor, five pumps and quantities of raw material used in the process. Alcohol is illegal in Kuwait but homemade liquor brewing factories due to consist demand for illicit liquor.

Fire in laborers’ residence

A fire broke out at midnight in a building used to accommodate laborers opposite Al-Mubarakiya market, in downtown Kuwait City, said security sources, noting that firemen rushed to the scene and found out that the fire had started on the third floor. The building was evacuated and the fire was controlled. No casualties were reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun