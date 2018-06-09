Liquor brewery busted in Hawally

KUWAIT: In collaboration with the Drugs Control General Department, Hawally detectives raided an alcoholic drinks’ brewery yesterday run by a citizen and three Asians, said security sources. Case papers indicate that tenants of a building complained about foul odors, and on raiding the place, detectives arrested the four suspects while 66 barrels of alcohol, including nine empty ones, 572 bottles filled with liquor and 128 cartons of empty bottles were found. A case was filed.

Two fires

A fire broke out Thursday in a power unit in Hitteen before iftar, said security sources, noting that Mishref and Subhan firefighters rushed to the scene. Power was disconnected before firefighters managed to control the flames. No casualties were reported. Another fire broke out minutes earlier in a residential building in Salmiya, said security sources, noting that on rushing to the scene, firefighters found that the fire was in an apartment on the seventh floor. All tenants had to be evacuated while a rescue team rescued seven people trapped by the fire. A third team contained the flames. No serious casualties were reported.

Municipality crackdown

Kuwait Municipality’s teams launched an inspection campaign to remove violations on state property in Kabd, said Jahra municipality manager Mohammed Al-Aradi, noting that his inspection teams removed 13 unlicensed auctions held on state property.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun