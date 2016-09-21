Limak to complete Kuwait Airport project in 4 years – Turkey lures Kuwaiti investments with promotional program

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Planning and Development Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh said yesterday that the Turkish Limak Construction Co has agreed to complete the expansion of Kuwait International Airport (KWI) in four years instead of six. The construction company made the commitment to finalize the project two years ahead of schedule based on the cooperation shown by the Kuwaiti authorities – notably the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD), she said.

Al-Sabeeh made the comments after her talks with Turkish Minister of Development Lutfi Elvan, now on a visit to Kuwait, and the delegation accompanying him. She affirmed that the Kuwaiti leadership, represented by His Highness the Amir, and the SCPD attach great importance to this mega project. “The project is of strategic importance, this is why all competent authorities worked together to facilitate its implementation,” she said, noting that the construction company was satisfied with the procedures adopted in the recent period.

On her talks with Elvan and his party, the minister said they discussed the bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields. She welcomed the Turkish companies willing to tap into the promising investment opportunities in Kuwait, adding that Kuwait’s five-year development offers great opportunities for investors from friendly countries, notably Turkey. On his part, Elvan expressed gratitude to Kuwait for its support to legitimacy in Turkey in the wake of the failed coup. He also commended Kuwait for awarding the contract of the airport project to Limak, noting that the airport will be able to handle more than 25 million passengers a year after the completion of its expansion.

Promotional program

Meanwhile, Turkey has set a promotional program to encourage foreign investments, especially from Kuwait, Turkish Exporters Assembly Chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi said on Tuesday. Buyukeksi’s remark was carried by Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the fringes of his visit to Kuwait. The purpose of this visit is to promote economic ties and encourage Kuwaiti investments in Turkey. Buyukeksi pointed out that there are many construction companies working on huge projects in Kuwait, most importantly Kuwait’s new international airport.

He added that a significant exhibition will be held soon in the Gulf country to promote Turkey as the biggest economic destination. The Turkish delegation to Kuwait includes most prominent Turkish economic bodies. During his visit, Buyukeksi discussed with Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry increasing the volume of trade and investments between Kuwait and Turkey. Turkish Exporters Assembly is the highest organization of the private sector part of Turkey’s export and represents exporters in and outside Turkey. – Agencies