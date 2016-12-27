License validity for Kuwaitis set at 15 years; Expats’ linked to residency’s

KUWAIT: Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Lt Gen (Retd) Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah issued a ministerial decision related to types of driving licenses:

1- Private license: It is given for private cars of not more than seven passengers and transport vehicles of not more than two tons, as well as taxis. Validity of this license for Kuwaitis and GCC nationals is 15 years, and for non-Kuwaitis, it will be according to the residency validity.

2- Heavy duty license:

Category (A): For passenger vehicles of more than 25 passengers, transport vehicles and trailer tucks of more than eight tons, hazardous material transport vehicles and for teaching driving.

Category (B): For passenger transport vehicles of more than seven passengers and up to 25 passengers and transport vehicles of more than two tons up to eight tons. Both categories are valid for 10 years for Kuwaitis and GCC nationals, and according to the residency validity for non-Kuwaitis.

3- Motorcycle license:

Category (A): For all types of motorcycles, and to teach motorcycle riding including ATVs. Category (B): For all motorcycles of three wheels or more. Validity of this license for Kuwaitis and GCC nationals is three years, and according to the residency validity for non-Kuwaitis.

4- Industrial, construction or agricultural driving license is valid for three years for Kuwaitis and GCC nationals and according to the residency validity for non-Kuwaitis.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun