LETTER TO THE EDITOR – Harassed by Policeman to pay fine on the spot

Sir,

I would like to bring to your kind attention the following dismal incident. I am an Indian national, living in Kuwait since 1998, with a valid work permit and a residency under Article 18. I reside in a studio apartment in Maidan Hawally with my wife and daughter, both of whom have valid dependent visas under Article 22.

On Thursday, Sept 15, 2016 at around 10:30 am, I was leaving for work in my vehicle. I had just finished changing the engine oil of my vehicle at the neighborhood garage and was still in the inner street when a policeman stopped me, asking for my driving license and registration. Upon production of the required documents, he told me that I was not wearing a seatbelt and that he would issue a ticket for traffic violation.

Despite my protests that I had just moved the vehicle from the garage and not even touched the main road, he insisted on the payment of the spot fine. Since I was not carrying any cash on my person, I requested to pay the fine at the traffic department, but he was adamant that I should pay the fine on the spot and made me return to my apartment to bring cash.

Upon payment of KD 10 in cash, he started leaving without issuing any receipt. When I insisted on a receipt for KD 10, he threatened me, saying that he would impound my vehicle. He pocketed the amount and left without issuing any receipt. He was not even wearing his badge.

I request you to kindly visualize a situation where this police officer harasses and fleeces several gullible victims a day and pockets all cash collections. What a terrible damage to the image of the country and the reputation of its police force!

I request the authorities to identify this police officer and initiate appropriate disciplinary action against him.

A reader