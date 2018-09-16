Lebanese president calls Amir as Beirut rejects derogatory remarks

MPs slam Al-Manar TV for criticizing Sheikh Sabah

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday a phone call from the Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who expressed rejection of all recent allegations and remarks by a certain Lebanese media outlet against Kuwait and its Amir. During the phone call, Aoun expressed appreciation and respect to the people and government of Kuwait and to HH the Amir for his stances towards Lebanon in the past.

The Lebanese president praised the brotherly and historical ties that bring together the two countries, wishing the Amir good health and continuous progress and development of Kuwait under the wise leadership of HH the Amir. Sheikh Sabah expressed his sincere appreciation to the president for these noble feelings that reflect the strong relations between the two countries and wished him a long healthy life and further development to his country.

The Lebanese foreign ministry yesterday said it strongly rejects any derogatory remarks directed at Kuwait and HH the Amir, calling them unacceptable. A statement by the ministry said “we should not be directing such harmful remarks at such a close friend”, “saluting Kuwait and its Amir who has been a sincere and loyal friend of Lebanon and holds Lebanon in his heart and conscience and did not abandon Lebanon in its darkest circumstances, and the Kuwaiti people who consider Lebanon as their second home.”

On behalf of all the Lebanese people, the ministry expressed “noninterference in the affairs of countries that stood up and supported Lebanon during its crisis, putting the interest of their country and Lebanon in mind”.

Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and head of the foreign relations committee MP Hamad Al-Harashani also strongly lashed out at the Lebanese Al-Manar television station, the mouthpiece of Hezbollah, for criticizing HH the Amir. During a program aired by the station last week, a political analyst criticized the Amir’s visit to the United States at the start of the month.

Ghanem said what the analyst said on Al-Manar TV was not an opinion to be respected but mere lies and cheap fabrications, adding that attacking HH the Amir is a “red line” for Kuwaitis. Harashani described those who run the television station as “gangs” that plot evil against Gulf states. The comments by the analyst were also slammed by a large number of Kuwaitis on social media.

Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, as well as a wide range of political, popular, religious and financial bodies have issued statements condemning the remarks slandering Kuwait and HH the Amir during an interview on Al-Manar TV. Lebanese State General Prosecutor Judge Samir Hammoud has asked judicial authorities to follow up on the interview in preparation for legal proceedings.

By B Izzak and Agencies