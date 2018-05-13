Lawyer files complaint over ‘fake news’

KUWAIT: Lawyer Fawzia Al-Sabah filed a complaint with the director of the e-crimes detectives against some social media networks that had carried fake news with her name in the case of losing the T-MAS company file from the court without verifying the story or being professionally accurate, which had affected her reputation and status.

She said she supports freedom of the media on condition that it does not go beyond limits and slanders other individuals. She added that all those working in the news business should be accurate and meticulous in the news they publish in order to avoid legal accountability.