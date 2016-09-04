Lawmakers do not receive fuel coupons – No coupons for ranking civil servants

KUWAIT: Secretary General of the National Assembly Allam Al-Kanderi denied yesterday media allegations concerning MPs continuously receiving fuel coupons. The fuel coupons to the MPs will not be offered starting from September in accordance to instructions by the National Assembly’s leadership, Kanderi said in a press release. The cabinet approved the increase of fuel prices last August due to recommendations by the Kuwaiti economic committee.

Meanwhile, the Civil Service Commission warned government authorities against breaching the Commission’s Resolution issued on December 28, 2015, cancelling fuel coupons for leading civil servants. Abdulaziz Al-Zeben said in a statement that in light of the resolution, no government authority is allowed to grant fuel coupons to leading personnel in the public sector.

“Acting otherwise is a violation of the Civil Service Commission’s resolutions and circulars issued by the Ministry of Finance; this is an erroneous act penalized by paying what has been irregularly spent,” he stressed.

The Commission at a meeting held on December 28, 2015, ordered stoppage of allotting cars or fuel coupons for the leaders of the excellent degree, undersecretaries or their assistants. The Resolution had been taken in line with the State tight-belt policy. State authorities had rented cars to be used by the leading personnel. – KUNA