Lawmaker to grill minister over financial, administrative violations at Kuwait Airways

KUWAIT: MP Khalid Al-Otaibi announced yesterday that he plans to file a grilling motion against Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf over financial and administrative violations at Kuwait Airways. The grilling is expected to be submitted at the start of next term, Otaibi said, noting that all supervisory means have been exhausted since Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf took over supervision of Kuwait Airways. He said Hajraf has a golden opportunity until October to deal with the Kuwait Airways violations, which “we informed him about and asked him to seriously deal with and stop wasting time without doing anything.” Otaibi said Kuwait Airways’ situation has gone beyond financial and administrative violations, reaching appointments and signing direct contacts in violation of the law, arguing that the misconducts could be affecting aviation and passenger safety as well as Kuwait’s reputation due to the wrong policies in the absence of competent leaders.

Domestic helpers

MP Mohammad Al-Dallal proposed allocating a building near or inside the airport to examine domestic helpers or any laborers who enter the country, particularly those who leave then return again. The proposal also calls for not renewing residency permits until the helper undergoes a medical test.

MP Thamer Al-Suwait asked the health minister about the number of cancer cases in previous years including the number of affected males, females, age groups and the number of advanced cases in all Kuwaiti hospitals and the cancer center.

Kuwait University assistant secretary general for administrative affairs Ali Al-Ustath visited Sabah Al-Salem University City in Shadadiya to inspect buildings and open yards. He was accompanied by director of general services Sanabel Al-Duwaisan and other employees. Ustath said the visit aimed at checking buildings that will be ready during February and September of 2019.

Sleeping in mosques

Minister of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahd Al-Afasi said there should be no sleeping in mosques by any groups, adding that he referred the incident concerning a number of persons who were found sleeping inside a mosque’s women’s praying area for investigation. He said in an answer to a parliamentary question with regards to banning the Tabligh group from entering mosques until after receiving official approval, adding “the ministry does not allow any individual or group to give lectures or speeches without prior permission and under its supervision”. He said mosques cannot be used for sleeping and decisions were issued to the assistant undersecretary for mosque affairs to not allow any individual to sleep in mosques or hold any activity not approved by the department the mosque belongs to.

Public schools

Education Minister Hamed Al-Azmi said that the number of students in public high schools is 84,485. He said in an answer to a question from MP Jamaan Al-Harbash that the number of Kuwaitis in the secondary stage for the year 2017-2018 was 73,932 of both genders, while non-Kuwaitis made up 10,553. He said Ahmadi education zone has the largest number at 17,055 students, while the lowest number is in Mubarak Al-Kabeer with 6,626 students.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi