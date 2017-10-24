Lawmaker decries ‘opposition to new sports law’

KUWAIT: Chairman of the parliamentary youth and sports committee MP Saadoun Hammad Al-Otaibi lamented the presence of some opposition to passing the new sports law and stressed that such an attitude reflects some parties’ hidden wishes to keep Kuwait sports activities suspended. Otaibi added that everything related to this issue will soon be declared to the Kuwaiti public after holding the parliament’s urgent session to be held to discuss this issue.

Nurseries

Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Economic Development Hind Al-Sabeeh issued ministerial decision number 36/T/2017 pertaining co-op societies’ support to nurseries, in which she set six conditions for these nurseries to receive support. The decision conditioned that nurseries should be licensed by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (MSAL), operate within the co-op’s jurisdiction, support is approved by the board of directors, that the co-op’s funds dedicated for social services allows it, that the sum is divided equally over two semesters, that each shareholder sends two children at most, that subsidies do not exceed 50 percent of the nursery fees and that applications should be filed at least two weeks before the school year commences.

China’s visa

The interior ministry’s residency affairs department announced that China’s foreign ministry decided to use the new version of the entry visa sticker starting from Sept 2017. The new sticker has a place for a picture, besides other information about the applicant. The department said that the new visa was introduced in a bid to fight forgery. Meanwhile, the old stickers are still valid, it added.

By A Saleh and Hanan Al-Saadoun