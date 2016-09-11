Lawmaker decries loss of court cases

KUWAIT: MP Abdullah Maayouf strongly criticized the number of court cases lost by the state in various governmental bodies. “It is unacceptable that the state loses all these cases and wastes public funds to pay for ministers’ and advisors’ mistakes,” he underlined, calling for holding those responsible for such losses accountable.

Sharia college

Minister of Justice and Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Yaqoub Al-Sane said that the total number of judiciary members holding degrees from the sharia college is 84. Responding to an inquiry made by MP Ahmed Mutee, Sane stressed that the performance assessment report is a judicial concern and that the judiciary is the only body responsible for it. Commenting on proposed amendments of the judiciary law that call for excluding sharia graduates from working as prosecutors, Sane stressed these are still being reviewed by the parliament.

By A Saleh