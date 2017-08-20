Lawmaker blasts Health Minister

KUWAIT: MP Khalid Al-Otaibi accused Health Minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi of violating laws and rules with his latest appointments. He said the health ministry made wide-ranging changes in the posts of department directors and hospital deputy managers and supervisors, adding that most of these decisions are in violation of Civil Service Commission decisions.

Education zone

Director General of Ahmadi education zone Waleed Al-Oumi said the zone is considered the largest education zone in the country, as it has 97,500 students and 11,500 teachers in 172 schools. On being ready for the new school year, he said a team was formed, adding two schools will be opened in Sabah Al-Ahmad. He said that the zone receives 300 to 400 teachers every year due to the increase in the number of schools.

By A Saleh