Last concrete block installed in Subbiya spur of the Jaber Causeway project

Bridge will link the center of Kuwait with the north on the instructions of the Amir

KUWAIT: Commerce and Industry Minister, acting Public Works Minister and State Minister for Municipal Affairs Khalid Al-Roudhan said he was pleased to see the last concrete block installed in the Subbiya Spur of the Jaber Causeway project, the fourth longest sea bridge in the world. He said completing the bridge according to schedule is considered a major achievement, as the bridge will link the center of Kuwait with the north on the instructions of HH the Amir, which aims at transforming Kuwait into a financial and commercial center.

Roudhan appreciated the efforts of all ministers concerned with the project including the public works minister, Director of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport Ahmad Al-Husan and engineers who are working on the project, which runs 36 km above water. Husan said the last piece of the upper body of the bridge was installed. He thanked HH the Amir for his instructions and care of development projects in Kuwait, and hoped the project will be completed by the end of the year. He said the authority has an integrated plan for improving infrastructure of roads and bridges that includes 90 projects until the end of 2025 with an estimated value of KD 8 billion, adding that 16 projects have been completed in various areas at a cost of KD 300 million.

Meanwhile, Director of Jaber Causeway Mai Al-Musad said the last prefab concrete piece was installed, and with it Kuwait City is linked with Subbiya, and the travel distance has been reduced from 104 km to only 36 km. She said work has been ongoing since 2015 to produce the blocks and store them in the prefabrication yard, then install them during the scheduled period. She added the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.