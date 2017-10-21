Large amounts of drugs seized in less than four months

KUWAIT: Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Criminal Security Affairs Maj Gen Khalid Abdullah Al-Dayeen said that criminal security sector along with Drugs Control General Department and criminal detectives carried out campaigns from July 1, 2017 to October 14, 2017 during which they were able to cease 15.506 kg of shabu, 13.118 kg of heroin, 14.032 kg of hashish, 21.100 kg of synthetic marijuana, 8,270 captagon tablets, 27,635 tramadol pills, 350g cocaine, 17,365 illicit tablets and 5,445 imported liquor bottles. A Marijuana farm was busted with 1,000 seedlings inside, the report adds.

In other news, the Interior Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs Maj Gen Fahad Al-Shuwaie supervised a comprehensive campaign carried out around Kuwait and resulted in issuing 3,720 traffic tickets and impounding 198 vehicles. Meanwhile, 13 juveniles were sent to concerned authorities, 55 people were arrested while one person was sent for deportation.

Municipality

Jahra Municipality branch carried out a campaign on Salmy Road to remove auctions held illegally on state property in cooperation with the general cleanliness and road occupancy department. Head of the department Engineer Mohammad Al-Aradhi said that 15 unlicensed auction sites in addition to 104 cubic meters of leftovers were removed.

Drill

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) carried out an exercise in a high rise building in which several teams participated. The exercise was held in a 38-floor building under construction in Sabah Al-Salem. The exercise aimed at using modern-day equipment in fighting fire in high rise buildings and pumping water to the 37th floor. Meanwhile, an advanced course for fighting fires in which 30 individuals participated was concluded on Thursday. The course was held under the patronage and presence of Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Special Security at the Interior Ministry Maj Gen Shukri Al-Najjar. The course took place in three stages.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun