Landmark Group signs deal with NREC’s Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi

KUWAIT: Landmark Group, the region’s leading retail and hospitality conglomerate, yesterday announced a major new agreement with Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi’s latest retail and leisure destination, which will see 23 new stores opening in the UAE capital in 2018.

As part of the agreement, the two million square feet mall, located on Reem Island, will host some of Landmark Group’s most popular concepts, including Centrepoint, Home Centre, Max, Iconic, Sports One and Shoexpress. The Groups’ popular franchise brands such as New Look, Reiss, Adidas Kids, Ecco, Koton, Yours London, Lipsy, Steve Madden, Carpisa, Nose, Pablosky, Aerosoles, Kurt Geiger, Stride Rite, Puket, Blocco 31, Kazar and Loriblu will add further to the mall’s retail offering.

As a key tenant, Landmark Group will occupy a total retail area close to 200,000 square feet within Reem Mall, spread throughout the iconic project.

“Reem Mall is set to transform the retail landscape in Abu Dhabi, and this significant new agreement with Landmark Group brings some of the world’s most popular brands to one convenient location,” said Shane Eldstrom, Chief Operating Officer for Reem Mall.

He continued, “Landmark Group shares our passion and commitment to the highest quality standards in retail and customer care, which makes them the perfect partner to help bring Abu Dhabi’s most anticipated mall to life. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration into 2017 and beyond.”

Manu Jeswani, Director, Landmark Group, said: “Abu Dhabi’s impressive mall development offers great potential for retail growth. Its vibrant shopping, arts and entertainment culture is a great attraction for both residents and tourists, and as the offering grows, it increases opportunity for the retail industry. Landmark Group is strategically expanding its presence in Abu Dhabi and our partnership with Reem Mall will enable us to bring our offering even closer to our customers. We look forward to working with the mall team on the launch of this great new project”.

Located within one of Abu Dhabi’s most vibrant communities, Reem Mall will bring a new experience in retail, leisure and entertainment. It will house 450 stores including 85 food and beverage outlets as well as popular edutainment and entertainment anchors.

Reem Mall, developed by NREC and UPAC began construction in 2015 and is expected to open in 2018. In addition to leading international and regional retail and restaurant brands, the mall will also house a wide range of entertainment options including the world’s largest indoor snow-play park.