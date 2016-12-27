Landmark Al-Sayer Toyota City project bags GORD Award

Recognition for strategic commitment towards sustainability

KUWAIT: Al-Sayer Group Holding was bestowed with the prestigious Sustainability Award for 2016 from Gulf Organization For Research and Development (GORD) under commercial sector for their leadership and commitment to adopt sustainability best practices in the design and construction of their upcoming landmark project Al-Sayer Toyota City. GORD is recognized as the first performance-based system in the MENA region, developed for rating the green buildings and infrastructure. The awarding ceremony part of the Sustainable Built Environment Conference held at Qatar was attended by Eng Ibrahim Al-Fouzan Business Director Toyota Group Service Division, Bader Faisal Al-Sayer Deputy Marketing Manager and Eng Nehad AlHaj Ali Deputy Group Manager Corporate Excellence.

Sustainability Across Every Business Dimension: Al-Sayer continues to be committed towards sustainability practices doing best to adopt the green energy model reducing carbon footage and build optimistic space for our next generation. This is reflected in Toyota City Green building initiatives with ecological sustainable design, use of ecofriendly construction materials and renewable energy solutions. Innovative sustainability solutions include increased energy efficiency through natural, LED and induction lighting and service stations supported by oil & water separators, steam wash technology etc.

According to Mubarak Naser Al-Sayer CEO Al-Sayer Group Holding “We are extremely glad to cooperate with GORD who actively involve to create awareness and promote innovative green building ideas in GCC & MENA region to strengthen the resilience to climate change by moving to low-carbon societies, reducing emissions and improving the understanding of climate science to realize a greener world. At Al-Sayer we strongly believe it is a collective effort, our partnership demonstrate our commitments towards the sustainability business aligning with the message of renewable energy and environmental friendly approach deeply interwoven to tackle current challenges mainly pollution and global warming”.

Al-Sayer’s Toyota City, large private investment in the GCC to build 1st industrial green building to adopt GSAS in Kuwait as a best model for Sustainable and energy efficient building. At full run it is expected to produce 1 mWp to cater 8 percent of total power required for the building. Toyota showrooms, insurance units, service stations, body paints and accessories under one roof to take the bold front by ASGH to lead Kuwait’s green building concepts and renewable energy vision.

“We foresee Toyota City as a platform of exchange between researchers and practitioners of the construction industry to foster the implementation of sustainability standards. They can also experience energy technology and policy aspects of built environment, urban planning and integration of energy systems are well synchronized” Mubarak Al-Sayer added.