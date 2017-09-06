Landlines to be disconnected if payments are delayed

KUWAIT: MOC urged landline subscribers to pay their phone bills to avoid the September automatic programmed disconnection. The ministry explained that subscribers with overdue bills will receive a warning message on September 10 following another warning on September 17 before disconnecting the service on September 24. The ministry explained that landlines will be automatically listed for programmed disconnection when bill reach the amount of KD 50 for house phones and KD 100 for commercial lines in addition to immediate disconnections for subscribers who had already rescheduled their debts when they fail to pay any monthly installment on time. The ministry also noted that subscribers who fail to pay the annual service fee for over six months would be also listed for programmed disconnection.

72-hour notice on tires

KFSD yesterday gave a 72-hour notice to the owner of a building in Fintas who had been using the basement to store tires, which is a dangerous violation of safety conditions, said KFSD acting deputy director for prevention, brigadier Khaled Abdullah Fahad noting that unless the violation is removed within the grace period, the place will be closed down.

GCC nurses targeted

The head of Kuwait Nursing Society, Bandar Nashmi Al-Enezi urged health minister Dr Jamal l-Harbi to put an end to the arbitrariness practiced by the nursing services department against GCC and Bedoon nurses graduating from the nursing institute. Al-Enezi added that the department holds tough exams on purpose to have those nurses fail and delay their appointment for months.

Kuwaiti patient

Mubarak Al-Kabeer hospital manager, Dr Nadiya Al-Jum’a stressed that the Kuwaiti patient who returned from USA to Kuwait onboard a special medically equipped flight had brain cancer and that he was received and admitted at Mubarak hospital after his folks failed to find him an empty bed at Badriya Al-Ahmed Cancer Center.

By Mesh’al Al-Enezi