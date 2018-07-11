Landline subscribers urged to pay due bills

KUWAIT: Landlines subscribers should pay their bills or face service cut-offs this month, said the State Ministry for Services Affairs yesterday. The Ministry said in a press release that the automatic cut-off of the phone services will be preceded by two warning text messages on July 15th to be followed by another one on July 22nd before actual termination of the service on July 29th. The statement indicated that the landlines, used for either domestic or commercial purposes, will face termination if the due amount on lines exceeded KD 50 (nearly $165) or KD 100 (nearly $330) respectively. The cut-off would also reach landlines whose owners failed to pay their installments. The Ministry is facilitating the payments of phone bills via either visiting its branches or its e-government official website. – KUNA