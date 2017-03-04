Labor-related forgery case discovered

KUWAIT: Residency detectives discovered that a farm’s owner had manipulated the farm’s labor assessment records in official records and managed to hire more workers than he is legally allowed to. Investigations revealed that he sponsored 200 workers instead of the maximum number of 115 allowed. Security sources said the owner denied all charges, adding that an Arab representative working for him was responsible for the forgery. The representative confessed to using fake documents to change the assessment figure. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Smuggling foiled

An Ethiopian woman was arrested on arrival at Kuwait International Airport with possession of five kilograms of qat concealed in her luggage.

Meat destroyed

Kuwait Municipality’s imported food department seized and destroyed 1,045 kilograms of meat (129 heads) imported from an African country for not conforming to standard health specifications and being expired.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun