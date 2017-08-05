Kuwait’s women sports: Continuous developments

KUWAIT: Women sports in Kuwait had seen developments on different levels, as some women were able to represent their country in various international tournaments. Despite these developments, this section of sports needs more attention and support from the government, allowing women to officially engage in sports events rather than rely on their personal efforts.

As parts of the government’s efforts to boost women sports, Kuwait launched the GCC ladies Olympics in 2008 at Al-Qadsiya Club. The tournament involved table tennis, basketball, shooting, taekwondo and athletics back then, while the types of participating games reached 12 by now.

Obstacles

Chairperson of Kuwait Women Sport Federation and head of the GCC Women Sport Committee Sheikha Naima Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah noted yesterday that women sport was launched in the 1970s by Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who promoted the idea by forming ladies’ basketball and volleyball teams. The lack of women sports clubs in the country, where Al-Fatat Women Sports Club was the only place available for girls back then, played a role in preventing the expansion of women sports, Sheikha Naima, also head of the West Asia Football Federation’s (WAFF) Women’s Committee said. She added that the society’s negative views on women sports also took part in the slow development of women sports.

Speaking of upcoming tournaments, the chairperson said Kuwait is set to hold the GCC women sports tournament for the second time in April 2019. Kuwait will also organize a local sports league for girls’ teams from Al-Fatat Women Sports Club, Al-Oyoun Club and Salwa Club. Meanwhile, she noted that the Kuwaiti team would take part in the fourth Arab Women Sports Tournament set for February 2018 in Sharjah.

On all levels

Chairperson of Al-Fatat Women Sports Club Sheikha Fariha Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said the club is working on developing the athletes’ personalities and skills on all levels, to enable them to participate in regional and international events. Meanwhile, chairperson of the women’s sports committee and member of the board of Kuwait Olympic Committee Fatima Hayat noted that the committee has set a thorough plan to boost women sports in the country.

The plan includes developing all sections of this field in cooperation with the Public Authority for Sports and forming a national football team to take part in the 2024 World Cup qualifying rounds. Moreover, it will involve launching a campaign to bring awareness towards the importance of women sports and exert efforts to change society’s negative ideas on the matter, she added. – KUNA