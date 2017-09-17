Kuwait’s security apparatus yearns for world peace, stability

KUWAIT: NATO Week, a plethora of activities dedicated to the international military alliance, proves that Kuwait is eager for global peace and stability, said a top Kuwaiti official yesterday. Speaking to the press after the start of ‘NATO Week,’ organized by the NATOKuwait Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) Regional Centre, Kuwait National Security Apparatus Chief Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah touted the event as the first of its kind in the region, bringing together Gulf nations and NATO members.

On activities included, Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali noted that a scheduled workshop will touch on topics that run the gamut from cyber security and crisis management to maritime security. He said that the underlying objective of these workshops is to allow Gulf nations the chance to pick up a good deal of expertise from NATO, which is what these workshops provide. Meanwhile, Sheikh Fawaz Al-Jararh Al-Sabah, an official in charge of security information, described ‘NATO Week’ as a significant event with key objectives, chiefly, showcasing Kuwait’s relationship with NATO. Fawaz Al-Othman, the manager of the NATOKuwait ICI center, said that the activities will be held in the span of three days, all of which will help bring the center’s goal of closer ties with NATO to fruition. — KUNA