Kuwait’s policy for peace the basis of its political doctrine: Al-Ghanem

ANKARA: Kuwait National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem yesterday affirmed that the stance by Kuwait, namely His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for helping neighboring countries and establishing regional security and peace constitutes the basis of the Kuwaiti political doctrine.

The parliament speaker Al-Ghanem, addressing the third meeting of Eurasia countries, held in southern Turkish city of Antalya, expressed utter rejection of “all forms of economic wars and starvation policies.” Warning that deprivation leads to upheavals, the National Assembly Speaker expressed opposition to policies by powers aimed at starving sections of the populace, saying in an indicative tone, “Who wants to live near the deprived, it is like a volcano that may erupt at any moment.”

Speaker Al-Ghanem indicated that HH the Amir had been asked by some foreign visitors about his reasoning for backing Iraq, a country that had invaded Kuwait. HH had answered that Kuwait believes that helping its neighbors attains prosperity and creates a regional atmosphere of stability, security and peace which serves the interests of all (in the Gulf). This is the political doctrine we advocate in Kuwait.

Regarding Turkey’s financial crisis, speaker of the Kuwaiti parliament said plots designed to cause “financial collapse” in Turkey are doomed to fail. “Turkey is not a banana republic; it is rather a state of vast history and rich traditions. It is home to a number of creative people that aspire to live like any other people,” he said, expressing confidence that the Turkish people and its leadership would succeed in overcoming any economic challenges.

Al-Ghanem affirmed Kuwait’s open policy with the other Asian nations, saying in part, “We are meeting here today because unemployment, inflation and over-population are negatively affecting both Asia and Europe.” Listing other reasons for the inter-continental gathering – Al-Ghanem mentioned commercial issues, environmental problems specifically “green house” emissions, labor drain in rural regions, educational affairs, diseases and emerging epidemics. – KUNA