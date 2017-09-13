Kuwait’s PM, Turkish president hold talks

ANKARA: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara. Emerging from the meeting, His Highness the premier said that he handed over a written message from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to president Erdogan – dealing with means of boosting bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern. His Highness the premier indicated that the meeting touched on regional and international issues.

The Kuwait premier, accompanied by a delegation of ranking officials, arrived in Ankara yesterday. The delegation was received at the airport by Turkish Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci and Kuwaiti diplomats. Kuwait, which views Turkey as a key economic partner, has always sought to deepen the bonds with Ankara, enhancing commercial exchanges and creating new joint investment opportunities. His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak confirmed that his talks with Turkish leaders would tackle means of cementing the bilateral relations and cooperation at diverse levels. – KUNA