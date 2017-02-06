Kuwait’s new opera house catches fire

KUWAIT: Flames ripped through Kuwait’s new opera house today, just three months after the futuristic $770-million venue opened to the public. A thick plume of black smoke rose from the waterfront Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, television footage showed. Firefighters on a crane sprayed water onto the building, a structure covered with geometric Islamic patterns. No injuries were caused by the fire which only left material damage, Kuwait Fire Services Directorate said in a statement.

Five fire stations collaborated to control the fire and were able to put out the flames within 15 minutes, the statement reads. Broadway musical “Cats” was due to open there on Thursday, according to the center’s website.