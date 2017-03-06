Kuwait’s judiciary independent: Top Judge

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti’s judiciary is independent and there is no authority above the judges, according to the National Constitution, affirms Head of the Higher Judicial Council Justice Yousef Al-Mutawaa. The chief judge made the assertion in a statement on the sidelines of a meeting with the visiting President of the Turkish Court of Cassation Ismail Rustu Cirit.

Judge Cirit’s companions made presentations abut development of the Turkish judiciary, mechanisms of appointing judges, their promotion and works of assisting divisions. Judge Al-Mutawaa affirmed the Turkish delegation’s visit to the country is aimed at boosting judicial cooperation.

He quoted Cirit as lauding His Highness the Amir’s great humanitarian role, particularly his aid for the Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Mutawaa said he expressed readiness to visit Turkey in response to an invitation addressed to him by the delegation, and declared that the two sides agreed on forming a judicial committee to tackle cooperation at this level. Cirit for his part said he conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to His Highness. Ankara, he says, is seeking to bolstering judicial and legal cooperation with Kuwait for facilitating issues at the investment and commercial levels. – KUNA