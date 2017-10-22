Kuwait’s inflation up 0.53 percent in September

KUWAIT: Average domestic inflation climbed 0.53 percent in September, as compared to the same month last year, said the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) yesterday. The index for the first main group (food and beverages) went up by 0.65 percent, compared to the same month in 2016.

The figure of the second main group (tobacco, narcotics) was up by 2.06 percent on annual basis and rose on monthly basis by 0.09 percent, as the third group (clothing, footwear) rose by 1.91 percent on annual basis and climbed by 0.19 percent on monthly basis. Inflation of the fourth group (housing services) dropped by 1.75 percent on annual basis, and that of the fifth group (furnishing equipment and household maintenance) was up by 3.69 percent.

The sixth group (health) increased by 0.39 percent year-on-year, and the seventh (transport) went up by 1.72 percent on annual basis and 0.68 percent on monthly basis. Communications dropped 0.10 percent on annual basis while that of recreation and culture rose by 5.44 percent on annual basis. Education meantime climbed on annual basis by 1.9 percent. Restaurants and hotels edged up three percent on annual basis, and the last group (miscellaneous goods, service) witnessed an annual rise of 2.83 percent. – KUNA