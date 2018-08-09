Kuwait’s figure skating team wins more medals

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s female figure skating team won four new gold medals yesterday at the Asian tournament in Bangkok. Hanan Al-Qallaf, Lulwa Al-Tharman, Fatima Ashkanani and Maryam Al-Atwan won first place in a competition after a distinguished performance. Qallaf said in a phone call with KUNA that she and her teammates’ involvement in the tournament, which culminated in a great win, is a remarkable start for them in the game, which is increasing in popularity in the Asian continent. Qallaf, who won two gold and one silver medals, said Kuwait’s figure skaters are mostly young, which signifies an opportunity to continue achievements in future tournaments. She thanked the Kuwaiti Winter Games Club board for its great support to the players. – KUNA