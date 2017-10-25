Kuwait’s expats, where to?

Kuwait thrived on outsiders finding it a lucrative money-making machine

A novel treatment of expats by our parliament took place in these past few weeks. Parliamentarians exaggerated how much Kuwaitis are fed up with the Asian-African invasion of our government institutions. Enjoying high salaries, working fewer hours and having lower and lower credentials, expats are milking every dinar and fils from Kuwait.

MP Safa Al-Hashem accomplished her goal in making medical treatment for expats – regardless of income or race – more expensive. The law she pushed for passed, paving the way for other parliamentarians to stress more courageously the idea of taxing expats when they use the highways. So, where will our next stop be?

Kuwait, the ‘kout,’ thrived on outsiders finding it a lucrative money-making machine. This is very vital for us to get “the ball rolling” in all our government and private sector companies. It is crystal clear that Kuwait will crumble in less than a day if foreigners find a more suitable place, ie Dubai or Qatar. It is a shame to have such a dependency on expats, while we are making their stay less paradisiacal than what they have got used to.

On the other side of the blade, there is a counterargument that might win this currently flammable debate in all our social media and diwaniyas. Kuwait needs to be more pro-Kuwaitiness at all workplaces. The Gog and Magog like waves of foreigners are crowding our roads and hospital lines and taking away our university seats, let alone being a big cause for the delay of honest, loyal citizens getting a job to contribute to their country. Therefore, the government ought to pass law after law making it tougher for expats to snatch more jobs from the hands of our already spiritless young generation.

Kuwait is not ashamed to admit how much other Arab expats helped to establish foundational constructions that go to the core of what Kuwait is. Yet, how much does Kuwait find their presence crucial now, amid the masses of Kuwaitis holding degrees in any sort of field and from every university in the world? And can we ever fear that their homelands will become more desirous than the golden goose we call Kuwait?

My personal opinion on the matter is that there is a logical standpoint for the argument to be tougher on foreigners. But realistically, it hasn’t become that sound yet. And it is irrational for parliamentarians to use incidents such as that of Egyptian teacher Ashraf Abu-Alalaa, who taught computer basics at a Farwaniya school for 20 years, and who was kicked out of his job. This made him file a fake lawsuit in Geneva, claiming that the Kuwaiti government will bow down to global courts in order to be more humane in their treatment of Egyptians, the sole nationality that built Kuwait from the ground up.

Needless to say, this became a social media sensation, with tweeters exposing his pictures when he had free medical care for a stomach surgery to lose weight after becoming obese, and all the “goodness” that he hoarded while enjoying his heavenly stay in Kuwait. This nightmarish idea that foreigners who drain everything from us will stab us in the back in global courts catapulted our passion from a minor distress over foreigners’ stay in our land to more democratic demands, in hopes to execute the local saying that roughly translates to “Make him your lunch, before he makes you his dinner.” As a Kuwaiti, I believe this arrogance is not only too early to not be comical, but it is always in our persona to be a warm, cozy and welcoming ‘kout.’

By Jeri Al-Jeri