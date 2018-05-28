Kuwait’s diplomacy based on conviction of peace and cooperation: Amir

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said Sunday Kuwait’s diplomacy succeeded in maneuvering through joyful and sorrowful circumstances. This diplomacy is based on a conviction of peace and cooperation among countries and people, and on basis of non-interference in affairs of others, maintain good neighborliness ties and complying with UN resolutions and international law in order to safeguard global peace and security, His Highness the Amir said in a speech at the foreign ministry to inaugurate the multi-purpose Grand Hall.

Kuwait’s diplomacy, added His Highness the Amir, offered, through Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Charitable organizations, called for offering humanitarian aid for people in need out of its belief in importance of helping the others, which made Kuwait the globe’s Humanitarian Center. His Highness the Amir, who was received upon arrival by Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, paid tribute to diplomats and ambassadors who served their country, calling on current employees to follow their footsteps.

His Highness the Amir also commended Kuwait role in the UN Security Council, where Kuwait was a non-permanent member. He praised former foreign ministers starting from late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s first top diplomat, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s former permanent representative to the UN Rashed Al-Rashed, Sulaiman Al-Shaheen and Saud Al-Usaimi. He also paid tribute to Abdullah Beshara, Mohammad Abulhassan and the late Sheikh Saud Nasser Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir praised Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Al-Jarallah and Kuwait permanent representative to the UN Mansour Al-Otaibi for their relentless efforts. His Highness the Amir was accompanied by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Deputy President of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Far-sighted directives

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled recalled how Kuwaiti diplomats and foreign ministry used to restore to His Highness the Amir when dealing with intricate problems to listen to his view and benefit from his far-sighted directives to take the right decision.

He touched upon the high political tension in the region. “We are aware that we live in a volatile region and the dispute among our brethren pain us. Moreover, the escalation and deterioration of situation in sisterly countries around us raise our concerns, but what relieves (this situation), is the fact that we navigate through this turmoil in a ship steered by Your Highness,” Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said.

He shed lights on the achievements made by the Kuwaiti diplomacy, thanks to the support of His Highness the Amir. “Kuwait today is respected and admired by the whole world. It also enjoys high credibility in international forums. The diplomacy, which Your Highness laid its foundations, led the world to declare Kuwait a center for humanitarian action and Your Highness a Humanitarian Leader,” the foreign minister said. He pointed out that the commitment to this humanitarian diplomacy elevated Kuwait’s standing and credibility across the world.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled highlighted the main principles of Kuwait’s foreign policy. “Respecting countries’ sovereignty, maintaining neighborliness principles, adhering to international law as well as exerting efforts to beef up international peace and security and prioritizing provision of humanitarian aid, all these are constants not just slogans for Kuwait’s diplomacy,” he stated.

He stressed that Kuwait was doing its best to embody these principles and values during its membership in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. Kuwait was also playing an active role in the UNSC to defend Arab and Muslim causes, he noted. Sheikh Sabah Khaled pledged that the Kuwaiti diplomats would continue their sincere and relentless struggle to defend their dear homeland and its interests. – KUNA